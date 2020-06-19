Michael Hatton — the interim police chief in Nolanville — has been named the town’s official police chief, according to a news release from the city on Friday.
“We would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to Chief Hatton on accepting this new role,” Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams, said. “Over the past six months, I’ve had the opportunity to witness the performance of the department under his probationary command and have the utmost confidence in his capability.”
Hatton has served the Nolanville Police Department since June 2011, working his way up through the ranks as a police officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and interim chief. He is a graduate of the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas Leadership Command College and has received several other law enforcement certifications. He holds a Master Peace Officer license with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, according to the news release.
“With the current national spotlight on the law enforcement profession, our immediate goals are to expand upon our community outreach and education programs to demonstrate our dedication and professionalism to our residents. We are developing several new programs right now which we hope to implement, barring any funding or COVID concerns,” Hatton said in the release. “The Nolanville Police Department is pledging to amplify its efforts toward diversity and inclusion by going above the minimum standard set by the state of Texas, including classes that will help us grow to serve the needs of our diverse community. We will achieve this by stressing the importance of intervention by our peers during highly emotional periods, continuously learning and listening to our community and leaders, and sharing experiences. I am proud to stand with our community and welcome their feedback as we work together to better our officers and our community. As Chief of Police, I am open to new ideas, collaborative engagement, and innovative approaches to policing now and in the future!”
Hatton’s department has 12 officers and one civilian member, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.