With the Central Texas area suffering through a sustained drought, Nolanville residents are being asked to restrict watering of their lawns in order to conserve water.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 in Nolanville, in a news release Monday, requested that its customers adopt the following schedule:
House addresses ending in an odd number: Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
House numbers ending in an even number: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.
For more information, call 254-698-6885.
Dave Miller
