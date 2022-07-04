NOLANVILLE — The new lights were celebrated Monday at Nolanville’s new “Wonderpass” on Main Street where it runs underneath the Interstate 14 bridge. According to the city, the creation has been in the works for three years from conception to lighting.
The I-14 overpass, which goes over Nolanville’s Main Street, was recently widened from four lanes to six due to a Texas Department of Transportation project. Nolanville officials have been working to add the city’s own flavor to the project with new sidewalks for pedestrians under the overpass, as well as blue paint and the city’s name to the sides of the heavily traveled bridge.
“In a project that the city is calling the ‘Wonderpass,’ Nolanville officials are hoping to transform a once dark underpass into an attractive, accessible path that will help create a safe, walkable environment and bring overall vibrancy to the area,” city officials said in a news release about the project.
City officials dedicated the new lights beneath the bridge at a Monday evening event filled with music, snow-cones and games.
Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said this project has been on their planning radar since 2018 when Main Street received its most recent facelift.
Also on hand for the festivities was a brush truck, new to Nolanville and dedicated to operate with city employees who are already volunteer firefighters with the Central Texas Bell County Fire Department.
“In 2018, Main Street went through this beautiful transformation. The plan was to carry the light posts installed on Main Street to the bus stop on the other side of the interstate,” Escajeda said in a news release about lighting project. “When we realized the cost would be similar, we opted to go with a more vibrant approach to allow Nolanville to stand out more.”
Kerry Fillip, director of the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation, also talked about the project.
“Not only will these changes help showcase the positive improvements made on Main Street, but it will help generate more foot traffic for business growth and help weave together the north and south neighborhoods of Nolanville,” Fillip said.
