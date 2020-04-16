Motorists who drive on Main Street in Nolanville may need to find an alternate route. Work is being conducted to the BNSF Railway crossing at Main Street in Nolanville.
RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc., based in El Dorado, Kansas, is conducting the work. The company completed work at the Fifth Street crossing in Nolanville Wednesday.
Main Street is expected to be closed today and Friday.
“They’ll be done tomorrow with the road closure portion of it,” said Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda.
Escajeda said the company did not provide a lot of detail of the work being completed, or what time the work is expected to be complete.
Escajeda said that from what she can see, the company is replacing the railroad ties along the line.
Questions to RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc. and BNSF were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.