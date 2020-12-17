Motorists traveling into Nolanville will have to take an alternate route Friday.
Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation will close the intersection of Main Street and Interstate 14 under the bridge from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Crews will be performing bridge deck work on the eastbound lanes of the interstate, TxDOT spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release.
The work is part of the project to widen Interstate 14 from four lanes to six from Harker Heights to Belton.
“TxDOT urges all motorists to use caution, watch for construction personnel and equipment, and to slow their speed approaching work zones,” the release said.
