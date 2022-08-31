A Nolanville man who had been out of jail on bond was taken into custody this week after a judge sentenced him to prison time for assaulting and injuring a disabled student nearly two years ago.

Michael Joseph Duvall, 32, was being held in the Bell County Jail without bond on Wednesday. On Tuesday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Duvall to three years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday.

