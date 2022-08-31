A Nolanville man who had been out of jail on bond was taken into custody this week after a judge sentenced him to prison time for assaulting and injuring a disabled student nearly two years ago.
Michael Joseph Duvall, 32, was being held in the Bell County Jail without bond on Wednesday. On Tuesday, in the 27th Judicial District Court, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Duvall to three years in prison, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, on Wednesday.
Duvall pleaded guilty on May 5 to a third-degree felony charge of injury to a child or disabled person with intentional bodily injury, according to court records.
Killeen Independent School District police began investigating Duvall after a complaint was made to police on Dec. 2, 2020, that Duvall “had been mistreating and physically assaulting a special needs student in his care at a middle school in Killeen,” according to the arrest affidavit. “A witness reported that she had observed Duvall strike (the victim) on multiple occasions on his head and body. The witness had also observed Duvall pinch the victim on pressure points on his body to the point where the victim would cry out and start to bang his head against the desk.”
The witness also reported to police that Duvall would “require the victim to stand facing the board without support for hours.”
Police said that the 14-year-old victim cannot speak and is epileptic and autistic.
“On Nov. 19, 2020, the witness observed and took a video of Duvall strike the victim in the torso as he was standing by the board,” according to the affidavit.
KILLEEN MAN SENTENCED FOR FLYSWATTER ASSAULT
In an unrelated case that also was decided in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, a Killeen man was sentenced to probation after he used a flyswatter to assault an elderly family member in 2019.
David Nelson, 43, was indicted on March 25, 2020, on a third-degree felony charge of intentional injury to an elderly person. He pleaded guilty on Tuesday and then was sentenced to a term of five years of deferred adjudication probation.
On Dec. 13, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence after a report of a domestic disturbance. There, officers met with a woman in her 80s, who stated that “another resident of the home and the suspect, Nelson, entered her bedroom,” according to the arrest affidavit. “(Nelson) was physically assaulting the other resident so (the victim) slapped (Nelson) with a flyswatter.”
Police said that Nelson took the flyswatter from the woman and struck her multiple times on her face, body and arms.
“Officers observed bruising to (the woman’s) arms and both of her arms were actively bleeding from multiple lacerations,” according to the affidavit. “The other resident of the home gave a statement to police that was consistent with (the woman’s) report of events.”
Nelson told police that he accidentally struck the woman while he was holding the flyswatter.
