As Nolanville prepares to create a new city fire department, city officials are making moves to take over the existing fire station in town, currently used by Central Bell Fire and Rescue.
“With the decision made earlier this year by the City of Nolanville to part ways with Central Bell Fire and Rescue (CBCFR), the City now seeks to acquire full legal title to the firehouse located at 84 N Main Street to consolidate emergency response efforts,” according to a news release from Nolanville Monday. “Initial efforts are being made to acquire the title through a purchase agreed to by both parties.”
Central Bell Fire and Rescue is one of Bell County’s volunteer fire departments.
If a purchase agreement can’t be made, Nolanville officials said they could acquire the fire station through “eminent domain.”
“The City can use Eminent Domain ... the legal process through which the government can acquire private property for public use and is generally used as a last resort,” according to the release. “It is a tool available for Public Safety needs such as those which exist in this case.”
Nolanville city officials announced earlier this year they want to move away from the existing Bell County fire department that serves the Nolanville area, and create a bona fide city fire department with both paid and volunteer firefighters.
The new department will be known as “Nolanville Fire Department and it will also include the use of Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department,” Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda said in an email to the Herald earlier this month.
“After a thorough evaluation of Central Bell County Fire and Rescue’s performance and financial practices, the City of Nolanville determined earlier this year that it is in the best interest of its residents to transition to a more reliable and transparent fire department consisting of paid and volunteer firefighters to assume fire and rescue responsibilities in the community,” Nolanville said in a previous news release. “Additionally, like many communities around the country, Nolanville has encountered the side effects of the nation’s rising medical transfer costs when the City’s long-time ambulance company, Acadian, increased its fees from $60,000 per term to an alarming $60,000 per month.”
Nolanville’s contract with Central Bell Fire and Rescue ends on Oct. 1, when the city’s new fire department will take over, according to the city manager. The city is now hiring firefighters.
The fire station in Nolanville, located on Main Street near the railroad tracks, was initially established with the purchase of property from BNSF Railway for the land by the former Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department.
“Following these efforts, the City established the building using public funds, an internal workforce, and Community Volunteers. Since then, the City has invested in property improvements to meet public safety needs, such as in 2018, coordinating funding and assistance from TxDOT to reconstruct the parking lot to reduce damage to fire response equipment and for public parking,” according to Nolanville’s Monday release.
“An EMS expansion and the addition of spray foam in the building were funded in 2021 to provide COVID testing and vaccinations locally and to provide a location where the volunteers could hold
meetings and conduct training,” the release stated. “In 2010, the former Nolanville Volunteer Fire Department became Central Bell County Fire & Rescue (CBCFR). They continued to provide Fire Protection & EMS services to the residents who helped establish it, including the City of Nolanville. As of October 1, 2023, CBCFR no longer has a mission to provide those services in the City Limits but can continue to do so for other areas from their newly acquired fire station near the Three Creeks Subdivision.”
City officials said the established fire station is the best possible location due to access to major roads and response times.
“Establishing our own fire department has been a long-standing goal for Nolanville, aimed at ensuring the safety and security of our residents,” says City of Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams. “While it’s regrettable to part ways with Central Bell Fire and Rescue, we must prioritize the wellbeing of our community by proactively addressing emergency response challenges.”
It sounds like she may have been a little overzealous. It takes tens of millions of dollars to stand up a new station when you already have a fire department established.
Based on experience dealing with agreements and City money spent on buildings and expenses for other organizations such as WCID 1, it doesn't matter how much money the City has put into capital projects, infrastructure, or operations. If you don't have it in writing that you have a proportional ownership, you have none.
You have supported a volunteer fire department that has kept Nolanville from burning down. You have saved a lot over the years because of it.
Can your citizens afford both the initial and continual expenses? The CM and council probably need to slow down and plan this out better. If they don't have a building, do they have vehicles? Safety gear? Dispatch? Communication equipment? Backup gear? Basic equipment? Firefighters?
Are they going to be able to afford all of these things while paying $720,000 a year fir ambulance service or are they planning to have EMTs and ambulances?
