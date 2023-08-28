Nolanville welcome sign

Cars enter Nolanville from Harker Heights.

 Herald | File

As Nolanville prepares to create a new city fire department, city officials are making moves to take over the existing fire station in town, currently used by Central Bell Fire and Rescue.

“With the decision made earlier this year by the City of Nolanville to part ways with Central Bell Fire and Rescue (CBCFR), the City now seeks to acquire full legal title to the firehouse located at 84 N Main Street to consolidate emergency response efforts,” according to a news release from Nolanville Monday. “Initial efforts are being made to acquire the title through a purchase agreed to by both parties.”

(1) comment

Mbrown4killeen

It sounds like she may have been a little overzealous. It takes tens of millions of dollars to stand up a new station when you already have a fire department established.

Based on experience dealing with agreements and City money spent on buildings and expenses for other organizations such as WCID 1, it doesn't matter how much money the City has put into capital projects, infrastructure, or operations. If you don't have it in writing that you have a proportional ownership, you have none.

You have supported a volunteer fire department that has kept Nolanville from burning down. You have saved a lot over the years because of it.

Can your citizens afford both the initial and continual expenses? The CM and council probably need to slow down and plan this out better. If they don't have a building, do they have vehicles? Safety gear? Dispatch? Communication equipment? Backup gear? Basic equipment? Firefighters?

Are they going to be able to afford all of these things while paying $720,000 a year fir ambulance service or are they planning to have EMTs and ambulances?

