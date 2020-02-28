As Black History Month comes to a close, one local African-American mayor reflected on how black leaders inspired him to become a civic leader.
Andy Williams, who became mayor of Nolanville in 2018, said that it was a combination of music and the words of Martin Luther King Jr., that led him to where he is now.
Williams, who has an older brother and younger sister, grew up in Little Rock, Ark., during a time that gangs were active in his community.
“It was pretty hard to escape the street life of gangs and drugs, but I always knew that was not the life for me,” he said. “As an escape, I learned to play the bass guitar from my father. I really admired how people respected him as a well-known local musician. Kids in my neighborhood didn’t see many successful men who looked like us.”
Williams remembers celebrating Black History Month in school.
“It was a time when everyone would celebrate the lives of men and women who had made changes in this world, and they looked like me and my family,” he said. “Every year we would gather around our floor model TV and watch different speeches of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I remember the feeling that it gave me.”
It was motivating.
“I would say that one day I wanted to be able to speak to people like that and empower them to help make change. I admired him so much,” Williams said. “My father helped me write a poem about Dr. King when I was in fifth grade and I still remember it to this day.”
Titled “Letter to the King,” he recalls his favorite line: “I know I am young and this story is kind of old, but I give all my respect to a man of pure gold and if there is something that can heal this land, it would be his knowledge and the touch of God’s hand.”
Black History Month is a time to share history, he said.
“It’s important for us to continue to teach all children — not only African-American children, but all children — about black history,” Williams said. “African-Americans have done more than just come to this country as slaves. It’s important because it speaks to the resiliency of African-Americans, which all children (need) to know so they can be, and they have the opportunity to become, whatever they set their minds to.”
Williams said it is remarkable to be in the year 2020 and still note the “first black person to do something.”
Being first is “an honor; but to me, if we’re just now becoming the first to do certain things, we still have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We should continue to honor those who paved the way but we need to ensure that we’re teaching our children about the people who are making impact and change in our community today.”
The city recently launched the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce in an effort to promote, teach and train current and future business owners. Before being elected mayor with more than 70 percent of the vote, Williams was a board member on the Nolanville Economic Development Corp. and alternate on the board of the Planning and Zoning Committee.
“I’m glad to be able to do my little part by helping in the community,” Williams said. “If I can inspire only one person to help promote change and encourage them that they can do everything and more, then I have done my job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.