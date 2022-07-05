Residents of a mobile home park in Nolanville no longer need to boil their water. Officials with Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 said in a release Tuesday that returned lab results indicated that the water does not require boiling.
A water line break Cimmaron Mobile Home Park necessitated the issuance of the boil-water notice on Friday.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality testing,” officials with the water district announced in a news release Tuesday.
