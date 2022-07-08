NOLANVILLE — Renovations to the J.W. Sims Community Center and updates to the city’s parks ordinance were at the forefront of the Nolanville City Council’s meeting and workshop this week.
Brandstetter Carroll, Inc, a Dallas-based planning and architectural firm, presented several options to the City Council at the Thursday night meeting regarding the renovation of the community center into a “SMART Museum.” Once completed, the museum is expected to educate residents on Nolanville’s impact on the local environment through active exhibits and virtual reality spaces. However, the project is unlikely to be completed until around August 2023.
“The project will likely take around 10 months to complete,” Elizabeth Farrell said.
Farrell, a representative from the architectural firm, said her company still needs to send out bids later this month. The City Council was presented with a list of “a la carte” options which could be added to the project. These options include replacing the current community center sign with a concrete one, complete with cast-in lettering and a piece of public art. Additionally, the project would include metal paneling on the outside and a new paint job.
What the project will likely not include is a gazebo.
“We tried a variety of different placements, but the electrical and other utilities just won’t allow us to place the gazebo at this location,” Farrell said.
City Manager Kara Escajeda suggested placing the gazebo at Fox Park but no definite location was settled. Finally, the community center will likely be completely closed during construction, which would be a slight blow to the city which rents out the space throughout the year. Whether the architectural firm works with its contractors to keep parts of the building open is up to the City Council.
Vape Ban
Several recommendations to the city’s park facilities ordinance were tabled due in part to a disagreement on how to handle vaping. As part of the recommended changes, vaping and the use of tobacco would be included in the list of disallowed activities at Nolanville’s parks.
However, Councilman David Williams said that he “could not see the danger” in allowing vaping in an outdoor setting.
“First hand vaping, I can see that, but not to other people,” he said.
Taking the opposing side, Councilman James Bilberry countered by saying that people will discard their vape cartridges at the park and that vaping could have an effect similar to secondhand smoke.
“It’s like when people started smoking, they had no idea about the danger of secondhand smoke,” he said.
Mayor Andy Williams chimed in that Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, can be purchased as a “leafy substance.” He pointed out that CBD is not illegal, would not technically be against the parks facilities ordinance as written and wouldn’t be confiscated per state law.
“There’s a bit of a gray area,” he said.
After some debate, David Williams attempted unsuccessfully to pass the ordinance while striking the “no vaping” clause. He then attempted to pass the ordinance as suggested but received no second. The ordinance was ultimately tabled after a motion from Bilberry, who said the City Council needed clarity and time to think on some aspects of the proposed changes.
Nolanville enacted a smoking ban in the workplace, public areas and parks in 2018.
Other business
Other items on Thursday’s agenda included a possible “Welcome to Nolanville” signage project off Nola Ruth Boulevard and several amendments to the Nolanville Economic Development Committee’s annual budget.
