Free coronavirus testing and Pfizer vaccinations are available in the in the back of the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue facility, 84 North Main Street, Nolanville, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday this week and next week.
Booster shots are not currently being offered.
Please call Nolanville City Hall at 254-6980-6335 for further questions.
Jack Dowling
