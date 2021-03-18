Thanks to a $65,000 grant award from the Bureau of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice subaward, the Nolanville Police Department is able to purchase equipment and pay for training.
The Nolanville Police Department will be able to purchase a license plate reader platform, make unit vehicle modifications, receive K-9 training and equipment, purchase office and field computers and purchase evidence storage lockers, Police Chief Michael Hatton said in a news release.
The Nolanville Police Department currently has a K-9, Shadow, who the department received in October 2020 as part of another grant, Lt. Scott Rowe said.
Officer Christopher Camden is Shadow’s current handler. Both are trained and certified in narcotics detection and tracking.
With the new K-9, which is paid for with the grant money, Camden will be trained and certified as a patrol dog handler. The new K-9, which is yet to be named, will be trained as a patrol dog.
Concurrently, Officer Bryson Mora will be trained as a narcotics detection and tracking dog handler to take over as Shadow’s handler, Rowe said.
The new K-9 and training will cost $13,000, which Rowe said is covered by the grant.
Along with the $65,000 grant, the department also received a $4,000 grant from the National Police Dog Foundation to be used as a matching fund, the release said.
