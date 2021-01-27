A teenager in Nolanville is missing and the Nolanville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding her.
Isabella Vega ran away from her home on Sunday around 3 a.m. and was last seen at the CEFCO in Nolanville, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
She was seen leaving in a green vehicle with three other occupants. She is believed to be between Harker Heights and Killeen but her whereabouts are unknown at this time, according to the post.
Isabella is 17 years old and about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing around 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the post.
Anyone with information on Isabella can call the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6334 or 254-698-6335.
