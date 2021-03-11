Nolanville Police: Cement truck in two wrecks in one day

For the second time in one day, the same cement mixer truck was involved in an accident in the Killeen-Harker Heights area.
Nolanville police and area fire units responded to the second accident, which took place early afternoon on Thursday. Sgt. James Davis of the Nolanville Police Department said the accident, in the eastbound lane of I-14 near the 291 mile marker, happened while the truck was being towed away from a previous accident.
“The cement truck came undone and flipped over,” said Davis, who did not have information on the first accident the truck was involved in Thursday.
Davis added that there were no injuries reported from the accident, and traffic on the interstate was restored by approximately 3:30 p.m.
Harker Heights police assisted with traffic control during the incident.
