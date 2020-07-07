The Nolanville Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old juvenile that went missing on June 28, according to a post on its Facebook page.
Madison Mccain ran away from home and was last seen in Austin, according to the post.
Anyone with information on Mccain can call the Nolanville Police Department at 254-698-6335.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.