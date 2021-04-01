Smoke is currently billowing from a controlled burn in the southern part of Nolanville.
Police Chief Michael Hatton said the controlled burn is for Phase 9 of the Bella Charca housing development. The Bella Charca subdivision is south of Interstate 14 and southeast of Nolanville Elementary School.
The fire may be put out temporarily as wind speeds are forecast to increase. When the wind reduces to within allowable speeds, Hatton said the fire will likely be re-lit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.