NOLANVILLE — After nearly dying from a rare genetic blood disease that attacks the kidneys, then spending an awful year recuperating, and much of 2019 afraid of a recurrence, Erin Lobato has a new zest for life that nothing, not even a worldwide viral pandemic, can slow down.
“I don’t know what my life expectancy is, so I’m going to do anything and everything I want to do,” the 40-year-old longtime Nolanville resident said.
It was two years ago that Lobato started experiencing abnormal fatigue, severe headaches, stomach pains. She thought maybe she had the flu, and that nature would take its course, but her symptoms persisted, so she finally went to see the doctor.
When they checked her blood pressure and it showed a dangerously high reading of 211/109, she was immediately hospitalized for a series of tests and procedures that wound up lasting 40 days. For the first week, doctors had no idea what was wrong, but eventually diagnosed her with atypical HUS (hemolytic uremic syndrome), an extremely rare, genetic, life-threatening, progressive blood disease.
“Only one in 2.5 million people have it,” Lobato said. “It is so rare that most hematologists have not seen or encountered it.
“What was happening was it was telling my immune system that my blood was a foreign object. So my immune system was killing all of my platelets, my red blood cells — it was literally shattering them.
“And the shattered fragments started damaging the small blood vessels in my kidneys.
“They said there was a very good possibility that I wouldn’t make it out of the hospital. I’d let it go for so long that it had damaged several blood vessels, and there were so many broken pieces that it was causing the high blood pressure. If I made it out of the hospital, they gave me a year to three years to live.”
At first, the only treatment option was dialysis for her failing kidneys, but problems with high blood pressure persisted. Then, Lobato began twice-monthly Soliris infusions, and this procedure has given her a new lease on life.
“Compared to what it felt like being on dialysis for that year, this is great,” she said. “It’s hard to explain to anybody who hasn’t been there: to not be able to go outside and walk. Not be able to drink water — let alone anything else. Every time you eat, it hurts. You’re in pain all the time; every part of your body hurts. Not being able to sleep; not being able to breathe.
“The disease that I have — the treatments that I get — is very new. The drug has only been around for about seven years, so there is no long-term data on how well it does work or doesn’t work.
“I’m only at 30% kidney function right now — which is better than where I was at 17 percent — but I’m not a candidate for a kidney transplant, because the disease will start attacking the new kidneys.
“But I feel fantastic. I can live like this and be perfectly happy.”
A few weeks ago, Lobato and her boyfriend rode the Amtrak train from Temple to Dallas for a weekend getaway — against the advice of her family.
Travel plans
They plan to travel to New York over Memorial Day weekend, a trip that was in the works before the Coronavirus crisis began, and have a Caribbean cruise planned later this summer.
“Before they closed the parks, we were sitting at a park in Temple called Whistle Stop, where the train station is, (and) the kids were playing. We saw an Amtrak come in, and I said I’d never been on a train, so we decided to go. We had a great time.
“I have never been to New York, and my boyfriend’s family lives in Fabius, a small town outside of Syracuse, so I’m going to meet them, but also I read a book that he gave me about Fabius, and it has a lot of beautiful history to it that I want to see.”
Her family has always been close — she lives now in the same neighborhood where she grew up, as do her parents, brother, and uncle — and they are concerned about her, maybe even a little over-protective, Lobato says, and she understands. But she doesn’t plan to let anything, even the coronavirus, stop her from enjoying the rest of her life, one day at a time.
“We don’t wear a mask when we go out, but we take precautions. We use hand sanitizer; we disinfect; we’re all good about the social distancing.
“We’re following all the rules set out — we’re not trying to do anything to hurt anyone else. But, for us, we’re just not living in fear.
“One thing that has changed is that there’s nowhere to take the kids for something to do, so we’ve had to become very creative for entertainment. We do lots of arts and crafts at home. There’s a school right next to our house that has a playground, so we take the bikes up there.
“We’re fortunate that we live in a neighborhood with lots of kids, and so … I’m not worried about the coronavirus nearly as much as most people, so my kids (daughters, ages 10 and 15) play with their cousins,” said Lobato, who will continue her 14-year career in education as an English teacher next year at Temple High School.
“Life is fantastic. It couldn’t be any better. We’ve gone to water parks; we’ve gone to Six Flags. I can eat pretty much anything I want. I can drink anytime that I’m thirsty. Life is awesome now.
“Everything happens for a reason, and everything that has happened has led me to this point. If none of that had happened, I don’t think I would be enjoying life as much as I am right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.