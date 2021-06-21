Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3. is asking Nolanville residents to conserve water after finding a water pump that wasn’t functioning.
According to a news release from WCID-3, officials discovered a water pump Monday morning that wasn’t working, which is making it hard to keep water tanks full.
Water district officials are asking residents to refrain from watering lawns or doing anything with excessive water work until they can address the issue.
For more information, contact Bell County WCID-3 at 254-698-6885.
