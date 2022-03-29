Nolanville residents are urged to voluntarily conserve water in the wake of a widespread drought, according to a news release from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 in Nolanville.
Not voluntarily conserving water may “compel” the water district to issue mandatory conservation efforts, according to the release.
Residents who live in an odd-numbered residence are urged to limit irrigation to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Those who live in an even-numbered residence are urged to limit irrigation to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Nolanville residents are also requested to limit excessive water usage.
On March 18, the Brazos River Authority implemented Stage 1 of drought contingency measures for reservoirs and reservoir systems within the water supply system.
For water conservation tips, go to http://wcid3.com/water-conservation/
Anyone with questions should contact the water district at 254-698-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.