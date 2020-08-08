NOLANVILLE — More than 75 people showed up Saturday morning for the unveiling of 12 murals at Monarch Park in Nolanville.
The local Economic Development Corporation commissioned Nolanville artist Rudy A. Calooy, Jr. to capture the spirit of the community’s military population.
“My brother and I decided to go with metal panels and used automobile paint so they’ve all been clear coated with the same products that’s on your car,” Calooy told the Herald, “They’re gonna last a long time.”
The project, designed by Calooy, and completed with the assistance of 12 professional artists and volunteers, took almost two years to complete. The murals showcase generations of service members and military units that have called Fort Hood their home.
Several members of the Fort Hood’s 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, under the leadership of Col. Bryan C. Leclerc and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mabanag, attended the ceremony and assisted in
hooking the final mural to the display.
Amongst the artwork, there is a depiction of Marcella Ann Ng, another Nolanville resident, who was the first African American female aviator for the United States armed forces.
Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams said, “It was important to have Rudy work with us because he had a wealth of knowledge about these units, in fact, a lot more than we did and that allowed him to tell the story through his art.”
