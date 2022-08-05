LOCAL GOVERNMENT

NOLANVILLE — The fiscal year 2023, $2.7 million Nolanville city budget was proposed and submitted to the city secretary during the City Council’s Thursday night meeting.

In total, the city plans to spend $2,769,767 in maintenance and operations, and to take in approximately $2,745,766 in revenue, leaving the municipality with a projected $24,001 deficit.

