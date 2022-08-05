NOLANVILLE — The fiscal year 2023, $2.7 million Nolanville city budget was proposed and submitted to the city secretary during the City Council’s Thursday night meeting.
In total, the city plans to spend $2,769,767 in maintenance and operations, and to take in approximately $2,745,766 in revenue, leaving the municipality with a projected $24,001 deficit.
At just over $1 million, or 36.42%, the Nolanville Police Department comprises a majority of the city’s budget, Administration and Public Works take up another $700,919 and $684,574, or 25.3% and 24.72% respectively.
In total, the city employs 22 personnel, 10 of whom are officers with the NPD — an additional two personnel include the police chief and the police administrator.
Salary compensation for Nolanville personnel in the proposed budget has increased from $1.4 million to just over $1.6 million, an increase of $224,323. This increase is the direct result of a 7% cost of living adjustment, as well as the compensation of an NPD overhire, the employment of a recreation manager and an onboarding of an unspecified part time worker.
Nolanville’s total debt share, referred to as “Interest and Sinking”, will be $2.4 million in October.
At 44.41 cents per $100 valuation, the 2023 proposed tax rate is 2.33 cents lower than the 2021 adopted rate of 46.74 cents per $100 valuation, though it remains 4.80 cents higher than the “no new revenue” rate of 39.61 cents.
“This budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by an amount of $334,318, which is a 24.9% percent increase from last year’s budget,” reads the proposed budget.
It is comprised of the $2.7 million maintenance and operations budget, as well as an interest and sinking component. The $2.7 million maintenance and operations component, makes up 34.05 cents, while the interest and sinking rate sits at 10.36 cents. The interest and sinking component of Nolanville’s tax rate has shrunk by 1.75 cents since last year’s rate of 12.11 cents.
During Thursday’s meeting, the City Council also agreed to pay $6,900 to Langerman Foster Engineering Company for sampling services required for the firm to complete designs for the renovation of Old Nolanville Road Bridge. The company will bore holes into the bridge’s foundation to test the integrity of the structure’s makeup.
Additionally, the City Council approved the use of Infinex, Inc., a Connecticut-based investment firm.
Finally, discussion was held regarding the possible purchase of a brush fire truck from the city of Killeen for use with the volunteer fire department, which operates out of the Bell County Central Fire and Rescue station in Nolanville. If approved at a future meeting, the truck will set Nolanville back $10,000.
“I think we need to jump on this at the soonest possible opportunity,” Councilman James Bilberry said.
However, the City Council also agreed that an inspection of the vehicle would need to take place before agreeing to purchase the apparatus.
Nolanville has set the following dates in its proposed budget process:
Aug. 18: Public hearing on 2023 fiscal year budget and tax rate.
Sept: 1: Public hearing on 2023 fiscal year budget and tax rate.
Sept. 8: Consider approval of the 2023 fiscal year budget.
Sept. 15: Consider approval of the 2023 fiscal year tax rate.
