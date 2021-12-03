NOLANVILLE — If you were wondering why the traffic was so backed up Friday night on I-14, you don’t have to look any further than Nolanville’s Grinchfest.
After a year of some local residents being inside and not being able to be around our loved ones, Grinchfest was more than just a joyous occasion for families to bring their kids out for a fun holiday related time; it was an event for the Nolanville community to get together at last.
The event was attended by a large crowd, totaling somewhere between 300 and 400 people. There so many people at the event, even the appearance of that no-good, green, Christmas-hating Grinch was delayed by the traffic.
There were plenty of vendors and food trucks to be found. There was even a fire pit for people to come by and roast some marshmallows to make some s’mores.
Nolanville’s community outreach coordinator, Jennifer Shidler, was more than happy about the event.
“We have a lot people who have come out to support local businesses but to really just enjoy their time with each other.
“Last Christmas was rough, so I love to see everyone out here having a great time” Shidler said with a big grin.
Attendees appeared to enjoy themselves as they listened to live music put on by the Jeff Austin Band, wore ugly sweaters for the ugly sweater contest, and enjoyed some good food.
“We like being together as a community,” Shidler said.
