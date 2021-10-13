The Interstate 14 overpass that crosses Main Street in Nolanville got a new paint job to include stars and the city’s name on the side of the highway.
“The bridge is a beautiful gateway leading to the improvements we made on Main Street,” Nolanville Councilwoman Joan Hinshaw said in a statement.
According to Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda, Betsy Pitman from the Texas Department of Transportation put together the design based on concepts from Texas A&M University landscape students.
The navy blue and white color scheme was decided on three years ago by the Nolanville City Council, Escajeda said. The design is on both sides of the bridge.
Escajeda also said the paint job did not cost any expenses to the city, as it was part of ongoing I-14 expansion, which is a TxDOT project.
