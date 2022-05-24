The city of Nolanville is hosting a water party from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Monarch Park, 100 Gold Star Avenue, to celebrate the start of summer and the last day of the Killeen Independent School District’s school year.
The event will feature a hot dog cook out, water balloons, squirt guns, family games and ribbons. Additionally, the Nolanville Lions Club will provide snow cones.
“We want this to be an easy-going, fun event where we can hang out with the community and celebrate the start of summer,” said Kerry Fillip, Nolanville Economic Development Coordinator. “Our goal is to see people enjoy it and have fun.”
