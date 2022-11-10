In a news release Thursday, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 — which provides drinking water for Nolanville — announced mandatory water restrictions on outdoor water use for Nolanville residents in the next 90 days, beginning Monday.
“Due to the scheduled maintenance and repair of the water district’s 500,000 gallon water storage tank, mandatory water restrictions will go into effect on Nov. 14, 2022,” the release said.
Specifically, the notice restricts users to less than 25,000 gallons per month. Office Manager and WCID-3 Secretary Stephanie Hall said Thursday that most users use between 5,000 and 10,000 gallons per month depending on household size, but heavy users have been asked to stop outdoor watering.
“We don’t want people’s plants to die, but we have to ask that people please be conservative, and use what resources they need,” she said.
Written warnings will be issued to residents who exceed the 25,000-gallon per month limit, followed by a fine if they don’t tone down their usage. Fines will come from WCID-3, but Hall said Thursday that the district is working with the city to ensure compliance through the Nolanville Police Department.
The district has two water towers, but only one will be in operation while the repairs are being done.
According to Hall, the project includes repairs required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
Questions may be directed to the district office at 254-698-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.