Lawn care

Nolanville residents will be under mandatory outdoor watering restrictions effective Nov. 14 for up to 90 days.

 File photo

In a news release Thursday, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 — which provides drinking water for Nolanville — announced mandatory water restrictions for all outdoor watering to Nolanville residents for up to 90 days, beginning Monday.

“Due to the scheduled maintenance and repair of the water district’s 500,000 gallon water storage tank, mandatory water restrictions will go into effect on Nov. 14, 2022,” the release said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.