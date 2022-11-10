In a news release Thursday, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 — which provides drinking water for Nolanville — announced mandatory water restrictions for all outdoor watering to Nolanville residents for up to 90 days, beginning Monday.
“Due to the scheduled maintenance and repair of the water district’s 500,000 gallon water storage tank, mandatory water restrictions will go into effect on Nov. 14, 2022,” the release said.
Mandatory restrictions include the use of water outdoors — from watering lawns to washing cars, according to the district.
The project is estimated to take up to 90 days to complete, depending on the weather, the release stated. Further, the water tank will be unusable while the work is being completed.
According to the release, the water district asks all customers to practice water conservation and to minimize water use for non-essential purposes,
Questions may be directed to the district office at 254-698-6885.
