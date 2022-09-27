Belton Police Department, Belton Fire Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a minor wreck on westbound Interstate 14 near Nolanville Hill around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The wreck backed up traffic for some distance on the interstate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.