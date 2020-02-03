Voters, both registered and prospective, can hear from several Bell County political candidates this week.
Nonpartisan organizations The League of United Latin American Citizens-Herencia Council No. 4297 and the Stars and Stripes Exchange Club will host a free forum at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Community Center. The event is free to attend.
Invitations were given to every Bell County candidate for this year’s elections, said AnaLuisa Carrillo-Tapia, district director of Central Texas LULAC District 17.
As of Monday, 11 candidates have confirmed they will attend the event at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
They are:
Calvin Brow, Democrat candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Brad Buckley, Republican candidate for State Representative District 54
Michael Copeland, Republican candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Martha Dominguez, Democrat candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Wade Faulkner, Republican candidate for District Judge of the 426th District Court
Gregory Johnson, Democrat candidate for Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace
Michael Keefe, Republican candidate for Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace
Julie Oliver, Democrat candidate for U.S. Representative, District 25
Jeff Parker, Republican candidate for District Judge of the 426th District Court
AJ Torres, Republican candidate for Precinct 4 Constable
Clayton Tucker, Democrat candidate for State Senator District 24
Three candidates will not attend but will have a representative make a statement on their behalf:
Democrat Christine Eady Mann, for U.S. Representative, District 31,
Louie Minor, a Democrat running for Precinct 4 Constable
Daryl Peters, a Democrat running Precinct 4, Place 1 Justice of the Peace
Carrillo-Tapia said the registration for the candidates is ongoing and the list so far is not final.
The forum will be conducted in a Q&A format, moderated by the two organizations.
All candidates will be given an opportunity to respond to questions that are posed.
LULAC-Herencia Council No. 4297 and Stars and Stripes Exchange Club are nonprofit organizations that promote voter registration and voter turnout.
“I would also like to give a reminder that the only voting poll changes are for Bell County. Anyone can vote anywhere in the county. For city council and school board, voters have to vote in their respective districts,” Carrillo-Tapia said.
