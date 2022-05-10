The Simmons Empowerment Foundation will host its annual 5-kilometer walk/run at Lions Club Park in Killeen at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Tickets can be found online at https://bit.ly/3M4p196. Tickets cost $15 to run in person, or $10 to attend virtually.
According to the Simmons Empowerment Foundation, ticket sales will go towards building a scholarship fund for unwed, teen mothers, which will be awarded in the Fall.
