COPPERAS COVE — A new organization is seeking to make service animals available to more than a select few.
Established just this month, Liberty for All Service Dogs is a non-profit organization created by veterans and military spouses in the hopes that, by taking on the daunting task of breeding and training service animals themselves, they will be able to increase the amount of people able to receive a service animal.
“It can be an expensive barrier to entry for a lot of people,” said Caitlyn Price, one of the organization’s founding members and a military spouse. “It can cost upwards of up $40,000 once everything is said and done. It takes a minimum of 600 hours of training.”
Service animals are unique in that the amount of investment to properly train the animal is extremely high, she explained. While an emotional service animal (ESA) can go some ways towards providing emotional support, true service dogs are trained for a gammut of different scenarios such as identifying panic or PTSD attacks, detecting strokes or heart attacks and much more.
Moreover, service animals are unique in that someone must have a qualified diagnosis that shows a person’s quality of life would improve drastically with a service animal.
“They don’t give out service animals to anyone, you have to have a real need,” said Katherine Stam, a veteran and founding member. “But there are a lot of people out there that would benefit greatly from a service animal that aren’t able to obtain one; we want to change that.”
All of these factors culminate in high costs and few service animals. This high cost makes it difficult for those without veterans benefits to not only prove their need but to pay for the animal.
To offset the high investment cost, Natasha Harris, Stam and Price have taken it upon themselves to begin breeding and training service animals out of Kindred Spirit Ranch in Kempner and, with a little luck, to eventually service the entire Central Texas region.
“We’d like to have two dogs trained and matched within a year,” Stam said.
For now, the organization is working on securing its tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status and finding a donor base.
With time and effort, the group hopes to build a community that can direct members towards counseling, emotional support animals and service animals and to advocate for the expansion of service animal use.
