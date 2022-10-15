HARKER HEIGHTS -- About 100 people and around a half-dozen nonprofit organizations gathered at Purser Family Park in Harker Heights on Saturday morning to pay respect and to honor those that have been affected by suicide by participating in the Out of Darkness Walk.
The event started at a little before 10 a.m. as attendees mingled, shared stories and talked to the nonprofit organizations at the event which included VetCare, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Stars and Stripes Exchange Club of Killeen and the Peyton Heart Project.
