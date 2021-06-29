An animal rescue in Charlotte, North Carolina, has taken in almost two dozen dogs from a Killeen shelter after Killeen Animal Services seized more than 40 dogs in an animal cruelty case.
A post on the Humane Society of Charlotte’s Facebook page said the rescue took in 20 dogs from Killeen Animal Services Friday. The rescue said Killeen removed 49 dogs from an animal cruelty case in the area. Twelve of the 20 dogs were up for adoption on the Humane Society’s website Tuesday afternoon.
The rescue in Charlotte said all of the dogs will receive behavioral and medical assessments, before being cleared for adoption.
The Humane Society’s Facebook post did not say when the animals were confiscated in Killeen. Questions for more details were sent to Killeen city officials.
The Herald published an article last week about a case where the city removed six dogs that a local woman was fostering at the time. Anca Neagu told the Herald that her coworker was in possession of the dogs at the time of their removal. Neagu mentioned her coworker had been charged with animal cruelty.
The Herald reached out to Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine to ask if any of the dogs removed in that case were related to 49 dogs mentioned by the Humane Society.
Shine said she is looking into the matter.
In 2019, KAS carried out another large scale animal removal with it confiscated 200 cats from a home in the 3600 block of Fox Glove Drive in Killeen.
