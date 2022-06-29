A boil-water order will begin Thursday for certain properties in north Killeen, the city announced on Wednesday.
The order, which will go into effect 6 a.m. Thursday, affects residents at 3316 Rancier Ave., 3200 Rancier Ave., 3300 Rancier Ave., 3322 Rancier Ave., 501-506 N. 46th St., 701 N. 46th St., 710 N. 46th St., 3400-3414 Victoria Circle, 501-814 Lisa Lane, 501-809 Colonial Lane, 3401-3409 Atkinson Ave., 501-506 Elam Circle, 800 Northcliffe Drive, and 501-506 Esther Circle.
According to a news release Wednesday, water crews will be replacing a water tap and need to isolate the water main.
