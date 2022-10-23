Every year, Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church celebrates with its cancer patients with a colorful balloon release from the original church building at 509 S. 42nd St.
During October, which is National Cancer Awareness Month, the church acknowledges the individuals and families that have been effected by cancer.
On Sunday, churchgoers and local residents remembered loved ones who were recently diagnosed, who continue to fight their battles, those who have overcome their illness and those who passed away.
Church member Gwen Tyler and a dedicated team of volunteers put together a series of plaques for each person remembered as well as acknowledging them during a special prayer and praise service following morning worship.
Those being remembered included: Rosie Thomas, Annie Jones, Patrice Alford, Dellmeka Beasley, Tierra Martin, Liz Williams, Michelle Bizzell, Bro. Calvin Scott, David Lewis, Rev. Jimmie Finister, Richard Dishroom, Pastor R.C. Bell of Houston, Erica Isaac of Houston, Ethel Russ, Debra McCaskey, Earline Ward and Victoria Anthony.
The entire congregation filed outside to collect balloons and gather across from the church as Rev. Deric Jones prayed. As dozens of balloons were released, prayers accompanied them into the sky.
