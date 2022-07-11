North Killeen residents have had their share of water woes this year. The latest came Sunday morning when some local citizens awoke to flooded streets near Westcliff Road and Hunt Drive. More than 20 streets in north Killeen are under a boil-water notice Monday morning.
One resident told the Herald she had been out of running water since Sunday afternoon. Another resident said he walked to local retail stores but can’t find any water for sale.
In a boil-water notice from the city of Killeen about 8:25 a.m Monday, the city said properties located on 21 different streets in north Killeen would need to boil water beginning at 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
No mention of water cut-offs was included in communication from the city Monday.
In a required notice from the TCEQ, it says, “Due to conditions caused by water system repair, TCEQ has required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the ... listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions.”
According to several residents along Kenyon Street, which is not included in the boil-water notice, children were playing in the water spray from a hydrant that was open Sunday evening near the corner of Cora Avenue.
Although the city would not confirm or deny this water had been running from the hydrant for hours, many residents said they were unaware there were any repairs in the vicinity, nor had they received any notice that repairs were planned.
According to the city’s news release, “affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.