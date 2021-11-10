A series of roads will be closed in north Killeen while city employees install a natural gas main Thursday.
Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division will close Hunt Drive from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive Thursday, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Between Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, Kirk Avenue from Willowbend Drive to Sierra Drive will also be closed.
The road closures will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, weather permitting, officials said. Roads will remain open to local traffic.
Traffic control devices will be in place to guide motor vehicles around the work zone and closure, officials said. Motorists are asked to use caution and obey the traffic control devices.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your cooperation,” Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood said in a news release.
