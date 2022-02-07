The city of Killeen will close more than a dozen roads this week as crews continue the installation of a natural gas line in north Killeen.
Killeen’s Department of Public Works’ Engineering Division, according to a news release Monday, will close the following roads between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11:
- US Grant Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive
- Robert E. Lee Drive, from Lake Road to General Drive
- Nimitz Drive, from Lake Road to Shoemaker Drive
- Eisenhower Drive, from Willowbend Drive to General Drive
- Ruiz Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive
- Sherman Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Shoemaker Drive
- Shoemaker Drive, from Willowbend Drive to Sherman Drive
- Kirk Avenue, from Willow Bend Drive to Sierra Drive
- Dickens Drive, from Westcliff Drive to Winchester Drive
- Purser Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
- Savage Drive, from Westcliff Road to Winchester Drive
- Marlin Drive, from Remington Drive to Winchester Drive
- Acron Drive, from Prairie Drive to Mountain View Drive
- Hunt Drive, from Chase Circle to Mountain View Drive
- Jerome Drive, from West Creek Circle to Ridglea Court
- Lago Trail, from Lago Circle to Ridglea Court
- Lazy Ridge Drive, from Westcliff Road to Whitmire Drive
- Hidden Hill Drive, from Schwertner Drive to Whitmire Drive
- Schwertner Drive, from Wood Hollow Drive to Whitmire Drive
“Repairs are being made to the streets in these areas, and personnel and equipment must enter the roadway to complete the work,” the news release stated. “The contractor will have traffic detoured around the work sites. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.”
The natural gas line installation project is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.