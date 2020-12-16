A road in Killeen will have daily lane closures from now until Tuesday as a result of construction.
Coffield Street will experience daily lane closures from Rancier Avenue to Evetts Road, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Crews are working on water infrastructure improvements in northwest Killeen. They will be installing water services and must enter the roadway to complete the work.
One lane will remain open to through traffic during work hours, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and all lanes will be reopened after work concludes each day. Traffic will be detoured around worksites, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices, according to the news release.
These closures are for the Waterline Rehab Phase 3 project, which will replace 3.5 miles of aged and undersized water lines and associated fire hydrants in northwest Killeen.
