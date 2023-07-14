The northbound lane of South W.S. Young Drive in Killeen, from Terrace Drive to Federal Drive, will be closed Monday through Friday next week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for planned sidewalk installation. The work officially began on July 10, but the contractor needs more time to complete the installation, according to the city.
Traffic will be detoured around the work site during work hours. Motorists should anticipate delays and are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.