For those looking for an upscale apartment in north Killeen, Station 42 is accepting pre-leases on units with a move-in date sometime in September, officials said Thursday.

However, the apartment complex rising up in the northern part of the city is more than just another place to live in Killeen. City leaders will be eyeing it closely to see if it helps boost the economy and spurs new business in the north and nearby downtown Killeen, which has been deteriorating for decades despite efforts from current and past city councils.

Station 42-4.jpg

Construction workers apply asphalt to the roads within the Station Forty-Two housing complex at 801 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, TX 76541 on Thursday afternoon.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

(3) comments

Topaz23

Unfortunately crime hotpot will intensify at this location. Until we have stricter laws and more prisons built followed by more police hired crime will increase not to mentioned more criminals receiving probation!

Topaz23

Yes it looks very nice new and for now. Will section 8 personal and families be admitted? I would like to read the yearly crime statistics. I can tell what will be happening in future as crime grows and possible Marijuana laws pass.

Wayne Jefferson

As for me I wouldn't live in Killeen period but definitely not in north Killeen. Those thugs are waiting for potential burglaries and theft to some hard working folks plus the military spouses and such. Good luck with that

