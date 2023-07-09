For those looking for an upscale apartment in north Killeen, Station 42 is accepting pre-leases on units with a move-in date sometime in September, officials said Thursday.
However, the apartment complex rising up in the northern part of the city is more than just another place to live in Killeen. City leaders will be eyeing it closely to see if it helps boost the economy and spurs new business in the north and nearby downtown Killeen, which has been deteriorating for decades despite efforts from current and past city councils.
The modern, clean lines of the complex, located at the corner of South W.S. Young Drive and Veteran’s Memorial Boulevard are strikingly different than most of the area’s aging residential properties available. There are several businesses nearby and the property sits diagonally across from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and park — just one of the neighborhood amenities listed on Station 42’s website. station42killeen.com.
Also appearing on the website is a headline which reads, “Apply by 7/31, receive one month free” with vivid images of amenities like a club room, fitness center, pool, sundeck, a grilling area and fire pit lounge.
The project includes 368 apartment units and features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. According to the website, the complex offers a “new standard of living.”
One-bedroom apartments start at about $1,000 per month, according to the website.
The NRP Group, the company who built the complex, ran into trouble early last year when it announced the name for the complex would be Robinson42.
They felt it paid homage to baseball player Jackie Robinson, whose number was 42, and who was also stationed at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos, prior to his Major League Baseball career. It also refers to the year Fort Hood was established, and the year Robinson was drafted, 1942.
NRP spokesman Park White explained the name change in a Killeen Public Facility Corporation meeting last year.
In order to use Jackie Robinson’s name or likeness, NRP would need to pay a royalty to the Jackie Robinson Foundation. According to White, the price listed was “too high” for the NRP Group to accept.
The Killeen PFC, is an incorporated business comprised of the members of the Killeen City Council as well as City Manager Kent Cagle. Other stakeholders in the “Station42” apartment complex include J.P. Morgan and Texas Capital Bank.
Background
With dirt flying and hard-hats equipped, the Killeen City Council members officially broke ground on the 368-unit NRP Group apartment complex on Jan. 13, 2022.
“This is a tremendous opportunity,” said Jose Segarra, who was the city’s mayor at the time, about the complex at 801 S. W.S. Young Drive.
The city and NRP had been in talks about the project for nearly two years before that.
As part of a complex deal with the city, 50% of its units are rate-limited to 80% of the area’s median income, effectively reducing rent by 20% for those units.
The complex is set to feature a “resort style pool,” private garages and a dog park. The complex is just a block away from the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center.
City leaders have said the new apartments, when fully opened up, will help usher in new business for north Killeen and the downtown area nearby.
“You’re going to have people that live here,” Segarra said. “When they live here, it’s so easy to shop. They’re going to go downtown. It’s only a block or two away. If I live here I’m not going to go to the other side of the (Interstate 14) highway.”
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King has also been a longtime supporter of the project, and voted to create the city’s public facility corporation that helps oversee the $51 million apartment complex — perhaps the largest construction project in north Killeen in decades.
“I believe this project will be a jumpstart to opening doors for other new businesses to relocate in that area,” Nash-King said in 2021, when she was councilwoman. “We have to face reality, the downtown area has been declining for several years. Two grocery stores closed, churches relocated and one of the largest private businesses downtown is planning to move to a new area.”
Nash-King was referring to First National Bank Texas, which moved its headquarters from downtown Killeen to central Killeen along Interstate 14 over a year ago.
The apartment complex project was pushed through in January 2021 after a 3-3 tie vote of the council, with Segarra voting to break the tie in favor of the project.
Longtime local developers came out against the project, calling the tax exemption unfair and a bad deal for Killeen.
However, Segarra, Nash-King and other supporters said the business opportunities the apartment complex would create for Killeen’s aging north side would far outweigh any revenue from property taxes on the property.
