The Texas Department of Transportation will add a pedestrian barrier along the median of Interstate 14 from Willow Springs to Knights Way and FM 2410.

“A pedestrian barrier will enhance pedestrian safety by serving as a physical barrier to deter pedestrians from crossing the interstate,” said Jake Smith, a public information officer with TxDOT. “An engineering analysis determined that a barrier would appropriate in this area.”

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

iancb

I’d like to point out that pedestrians wouldn’t feel the need to take such risks if we were provided with safe infrastructure. It’s quite near impossible to cross one side of I-14 to the other without walking miles out if your way, and even when you get to one of the roads that crosses, it’s a minefield to navigate the giant intersections and for almost be hit.

It’s tragic that there have been fatalities, but a wall is just putting lipstick on a pig instead of solving the root of the problem.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.