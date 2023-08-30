The Texas Department of Transportation will add a pedestrian barrier along the median of Interstate 14 from Willow Springs to Knights Way and FM 2410.
“A pedestrian barrier will enhance pedestrian safety by serving as a physical barrier to deter pedestrians from crossing the interstate,” said Jake Smith, a public information officer with TxDOT. “An engineering analysis determined that a barrier would appropriate in this area.”
The barrier is a part of the TxDOT safety project.
The cost of the safety project is $4.5M and is funded through the state’s safety funds. It is scheduled to conclude next summer.
The project will be removing the current cable barrier and replacing it with a permanent concrete barrier in the center median, according to Smith. It will also add a plastic barrier to the top of existing concrete barriers along the Interstate.
He explained the 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. double lane closure that took place this week was to place a portable concrete rail. Once all of the portable concrete barrier is placed, the contractor will be working behind that barrier during the day to construct the permanent cast for the barrier.
“The week’s closures related to this project are scheduled to conclude Friday, not the overall project,” Smith said.
A left-lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day through next year.
(1) comment
I’d like to point out that pedestrians wouldn’t feel the need to take such risks if we were provided with safe infrastructure. It’s quite near impossible to cross one side of I-14 to the other without walking miles out if your way, and even when you get to one of the roads that crosses, it’s a minefield to navigate the giant intersections and for almost be hit.
It’s tragic that there have been fatalities, but a wall is just putting lipstick on a pig instead of solving the root of the problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.