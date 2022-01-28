Though the Copperas Cove Independent School District has not said who made the decision to ban fans, including parents, from attending boys varsity basketball home games for the remainder of the season — except parents of seniors on Senior Night on Feb. 15 — the district has stuck by its decision, stating that it would be a measure used to help prevent what happened on Jan. 18.
That night, multiple players from Copperas Cove and Harker Heights left the playing surface of Bulldawg Gymnasium through a door leading to the locker rooms after a physical altercation began.
A video of the incident appeared to show some fans leaving through the door with them.
Wendy Sledd, the district’s public information officer, said Copperas Cove High School Principal Jimmy Shuck sent a message via Schoology on Jan. 21 to inform parents that no fans would be allowed at the remaining home games, which are scheduled for Feb. 1, Feb. 4 and Feb. 15.
Not everyone appears to agree with the district’s decision to ban fans, however.
“As an Alumnus of CCHS, absolutely ridiculous. This should not be the path the ISD needs to take,” said Chris Branson on a Herald shoutout for comments from fans on Facebook. “Remind the Student-Athletes that they are to conduct themselves in accordance to UIL rule and the Parents to the Code of Conduct they were to have understood for their students to participate.”
Stanley Golaboff, a former Killeen ISD school board candidate, commented and suggested that it is an overreaction.
“Now they have compounded their mistake by banning the public instead of punishing the handful of fans that left the stands and endangered the safety of the players by trying to insert themselves into the action,” Golaboff commented on the post. “The only folks being punished here are the players.”
Golaboff asked about accountability for school administrators and police for what he perceived to be a “lack” of ensuring player and crowd safety.
Sledd told the Herald that aside from the varsity coaching staff, there were five high school coaches, five high school administrators and the district’s superintendent and deputy superintendent in attendance the night of the altercation.
There were also four deputies on hand from the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, a fact confirmed by Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams on Thursday.
Williams told the Herald that while on security for a basketball game, deputies are on “roving patrol throughout the facility” to “provide safety and security for spectators and players.”
Williams also said in the email that deputies were involved once the altercation started.
“Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to separate the aggressors and regain order,” he said.
Copperas Cove Police Department ended up as the lead agency for the investigation of the incident, due to it taking place in the department’s jurisdiction, Williams explained.
In total, 10 players — some from Cove and some from Heights — received misdemeanor charges of “riot participation.”
