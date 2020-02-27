Not-guilty pleas were entered on Thursday in two unrelated felony assault and child sex assault cases.
The defense attorney for Daneil Raymond Baker-Stephenson, 27, and Tye Lemar Edwards, 32, both of Killeen, announced that a waiver of arraignment will be filed in both cases, according to the 27th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office on Tuesday.
Defense attorneys routinely file waivers of arraignment for their clients and the court enters a not-guilty plea.
Baker-Stephenson, who is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, was listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with a bond of $200,000.
He was booked into jail on Nov. 26, 2019, and indicted on Jan. 29.
Edwards was being held in jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into jail on Nov. 20, 2019, and indicted on Feb. 12.
Baker-Stephenson
On Sept. 29, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to a residence to take a report of an alleged sexual assault of a child. There police met with a woman who lived at the residence. The woman told police “that a child who lived at the residence…told (her) that she had a secret but did not want to keep it a secret anymore,” according to the arrest affidavit.
The child, who was younger than 14 years old, allegedly told the woman that Baker-Stephenson, also a resident at the home, had taken her into another room. The girl described a sexual act to the woman, a nurse and a forensic interviewer, police said.
Edwards
Killeen police on Nov. 18, 2019, responded to a call about an armed man. A person told police that Edwards “had pointed a handgun at him when leaving the apartment complex and threatened him (by) stating that he will kill him because he is on the suspect’s property,” according to the arrest affidavit.
A witness told police that she had seen the incident.
Later, officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description given by the victim.
The driver was identified as Edwards.
Police said that a handgun was located on the passenger-side floorboard. Edwards allegedly told police “that he had words with a man at the apartment complex and stated that his gun was in his pocket when he walked to his vehicle (and he) denied threatening (the man) with the weapon,” according to the affidavit.
