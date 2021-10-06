Announced during a Killeen City Council workshop Tuesday, the Killeen city staff are seeking approval from the council to award a $405,896 contract to Kirbo’s for a 60-month lease for the municipality’s copiers, and approve a $119,992 buyout from the city’s current lease agreements.
Executive Director of Finance for Killeen Jonathan Locke said during Tuesday’s workshop that the contract would consolidate existing leases, reduce maintenance cost, and save city staff from the headache of managing five separate contracts at once by “streamlining the billing process.”
Locke also stated that the lease agreement would allow for the leasing of more copiers as necessary, on a per-copier basis.
Currently, the city’s 55 copiers are under lease from five separate companies, which cost an aggregate total of $636,140 over their various leases, $110,252 more than the proposed contract, Locke said.
Ronnie Strawn, regional branch manager for Kirbo’s, explained the leasing process in a separate phone interview.
“Imagine if your car broke down and you could call someone to come fix it and send you off to work that same day. That’s a bit of what we do,” he said.
Strawn explained that the leasing process provides for dedicated on-site repair and maintenance, and alleviates some of the pressure companies. His advantage, he said, is that Kirbo’s primarily leases Canon and Lexmark products.
“What we have over our competition is that we know those products inside and out,” Strawn said, adding that “It may seem like a little thing, but we can carry 95% of the parts we need when we go out to service a customer.”
Additionally, Strawn explained that a five-year contract is the industry standard for large-scale customers like the city of Killeen.
A resolution to approve the contract with Kirbo’s must still pass City Council at a regular meeting, but Strawn was confident that his company is the right choice.
“For some people, a copier is a copier, but it’s not. It’s about who’s behind the machine, servicing it. And I think we do a pretty good job,” he said.
jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
