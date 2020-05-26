Not much rain is expected in the Killeen area today, according to the National Weather Service.
The clouds that residents can see are part of a storm system that is moving south-southeast, NWS Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said.
In the past 48 hours, the Central Texas area received between 1 to 2 inches. Killeen's Skylark Field registered 1.2 inches since Sunday, Sanchez said.
The NWS website has a hazardous weather outlook this week for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
It advises of strong, potentially severe storms west of Interstate 35. Sanchez said the NWS will have a better projection of Wednesday's activity later today.
Sanchez said the possibility for strong storms in the Killeen area is there, but if they do materialize it will likely be around 6 p.m. or later Wednesday evening.
Wednesday is the best chance of rain in the Killeen area for the remainder of the week, Sanchez said.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Sunday are:
- Today: High 80, Low 62 - 20% chance of storms, then partly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 85, Low 65 - 30% chance of storms
- Thursday: High 87, Low 66 - 20% chance of storms
- Friday: High 85, Low 65 - Partly sunny
- Saturday: High 86, Low 66 - Mostly sunny
- Sunday: High 87, Low 68 - 20% chance of rain, then partly cloudy
