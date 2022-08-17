Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America, including Harker Heights, according to a news release on Wednesday.
On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery, including the Heights location at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 750, will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes, officials said. The Heights bakery opens Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is also holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card, officials said.
Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, go to https://www.nothingbundtcakes.com/25th-birthday/
Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 through Sept. 25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.
