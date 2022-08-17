CAKE

Various flavors of cakes are seen Wednesday Nothing Bundt Cakes in Harker Heights at the grand opening in 2016.

 Eric J. Shelton | Herald

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America, including Harker Heights, according to a news release on Wednesday.

On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery, including the Heights location at 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 750, will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature bundt cakes, officials said. The Heights bakery opens Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m.

