The 402nd Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is now in business in Killeen. The national bargain retailer opened its doors at 9 a.m. Wednesday to people who braved the cold, wet weather.
Dave Roberts, a district team leader, said people began lining up outside the door around 8 a.m., and when the doors opened, the line stretched to nearby Academy Sports + Outdoors.
With the Killeen store, 2500 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite B, Roberts has overseen more than a dozen grand openings as a district team leader. He said the feeling for a grand opening is always the same.
“For me, it doesn’t get boring,” Roberts said Wednesday morning. “This is my 13th store. Next week, I’ll open number 14 in Corsicana.”
The Killeen store used to be a Toys-R-Us.
Roberts said in the past few years, Ollie’s, which has been around since July 1982, has been opening around 50 new stores per year.
Ollie’s purchases mostly overstock or overproduced items direct from the manufacturer and sells them at up to 70% off retail price, Roberts said.
Some customers, such as Killeen sisters Susana Sailiata and Sila Sipiliano, who recently saw the grand opening advertisement in the newspaper, had one thing in mind when coming to the grand opening: Christmas.
“I wanted to check them out,” Sailiata said. “Christmas is coming up, so I see that they have, like a lot of toys that are marked down and stuff, so why not check it out?”
Sailiata said her first impression of the store was a good one.
“I love it; I didn’t even expect this, to be honest,” she said emphatically. “It’s like they have so many things that are marked down, and I love it.”
Another customer doing shopping with a purpose was Killeen resident Jorge Martinez.
“Trying to get the Christmas stuff out the way,” he said as he browsed the shelves, which include clothing, electronics, housewares, automotive and other items.
Martinez said he also had a good first impression.
“So far, so good,” he said. “Yeah, it’s pretty good, because I mean, they got some pretty good, decent deals here.”
Every item has an orange sticker that shows the price Ollie’s is selling and the retail price, so customers know how much they are saving.
Customers can access a flyer online for grand opening deals at https://www.ollies.us/currentflyer/flyer.html?store_code=402.
Flyers have also been running in recent editions of the Herald.
The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
