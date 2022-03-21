Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Tampering with a governmental record was reported at midnight Saturday in the vicinity of Patton Road and Stone Avenue.
- Assault family member was reported at midnight Saturday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Unlawful restraint was reported at midnight Saturday in the 450 block of Jake Spoon Drive.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:26 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 2:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Eighth Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- A city warrant for another agency was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 6:05 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:15 am. Sunday in the 1100 block of Wales Drive.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Cedarhill Circle.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:42 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Brook Drive.
- Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:20 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Houston Street and Hallmark Avenue.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Waterproof Drive.
- Failure to stop and give information was reported at 10:34 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Bacon Ranch Road and Trimmier Road.
- Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:13 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Temora Loop.
- Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
Copperas Cove
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 12:27 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Emergency medical detention and assault by threat were reported at 12:32 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:04 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Atkinson Avenue.
- Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:46 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Illegal dumping was reported at 10:03 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Bradford Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:45 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:06 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South 17th Street.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 12:12 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
- An accident was reported at 1:11 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Avenue D.
- A welfare concern was reported at 1:27 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Amthor Avenue.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 3:28 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Brookview Drive.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Found property was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Farm-to-Market 116 and U.S. Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of North First Street and West Avenue B.
- Assault by contact was reported at 9:22 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 9:36 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of failure to appear, theft of property and two Copperas Cove Municipal Court warrants.
- An arrest was made while assisting the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office at 9:31 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Business Highway 190 on suspicion of failure to appear and theft of property.
- Possession of marijuana and open container were reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of a controlled substance, duty on striking an unattended vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and an accident were reported at 12:09 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Phyllis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2:43 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Urbantke Court.
- An accident was reported at 5:51 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Assisting the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office was reported at 7:43 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Bea Powell Road.
- Assault by contact and a welfare concern were reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Allen Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An arrest was made at 12:58 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and a Copperas Cove Municipal Court capias pro fine.
- Assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
- Assault on a pregnant person was reported at 1:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported at 1:53 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was made at 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Phyllis Drive.
- Assault by contact was reported at 3:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Coy Drive.
- A welfare concern was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia were reported at 9:14 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South First Street.
- A welfare concern was reported at 9:28 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An accident was reported at 9:52 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North First Street.
- A warrant arrest was made at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Holly Street.
- Silent/abuse call to 911 was reported at 11:24 p.m. in the 200 block of East Avenue A.
- Possession of tobacco by a minor, possession of a controlled substance, consumption of alcohol by a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported at 12:10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Emergency medical detention was reported at 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of South Sevent Street.
- An open investigation was reported at 10:28 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Theft was reported at 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Violation of a protective order was reported at 2:19 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue.
- An accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Laurie Lane.
- A welfare concern was reported at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Pecan Cove Drive.
- Interfence with child custody was reported at 6:27 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Walker Place Boulevard.
- A welfare concern was reported at 11:16 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lubbock Lane.
Harker Heights
- An information report in reference to a found child was reported at 10:04 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Dakota Trace.
- An arrest was made at 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- An accident involving damage to a vehicle was reported at 2:40 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Indian Trail.
- A warrant arrest was made at 3:19 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Ute Trail.
Lampasas
- Suspicious person was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
- Shots fired was reported at 3:06 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
- Assault was reported at 5:38 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:32 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Reckless driver was reported at 1:49 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- Domestic disturbance was reported at 2:53 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Howe Street.
- Theft was reported at 5:06 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
- Disturbance was reported at 7:39 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- An arrest was made at 9:35 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of Naruna Road and Diamond Ridge Drive on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
