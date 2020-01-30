There are plenty of family-friendly events, as well as opportunities to enjoy live music this weekend. Details on these and more in the listing below.
Festivals, Events
The inaugural Armed Services YMCA 5K will be from 8 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at the ASYMCA Killeen, 110 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Same-day registration is $30 per runner and will be from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. This will be a professionally chipped and timed event.
Chick-fil-A Killeen, 1400 E. Central Texas Expressway, is hosting a Breakfast Bingo event from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 1. The event is free and open to all.
The African-American Arts and History Showcase will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. There will be mini-seminars, literature, art, singing, dancing, and more showcased at this event. General admission tickets are $10 if purchased online in advance at www.impacaaahs.eventbrite.com or $15 at the door. Tickets to see the featured play, “Four Women,” are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. VIP packages are also available.
Red Paw K9 is hosting a Central Texas Group Obedience Class from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Lions Club Park, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. All dogs are welcome, but must be up-to-date on all vaccines. The class is $20 per dog.
The Copperas Cove Animal Shelter is hosting a Pet Vaccination Clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. There will be low-cost vaccines, microchipping, and heartworm and flea medicine for both cats and dogs available.
Family Fun
Freddy’s Family Night is from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 490 E. Farm-to-Market 2410, Harker Heights. There will be crafts, giveaways, and a free kids combo with each adult combo purchased.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a recurring STEAM Day the last Tuesday of every month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dana Peak Park trailhead in Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Rushin’ Ray Steele from 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31, Anna Larson from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 1, and Lilly Milford from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 2. Barrow is also hosting its Pistons and Pints event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 2. Vehicle enthusiasts are welcome to join the meet and greet. The first 15 cars to register by e-mailing taproom@barrowbrewing.com will get a reserved parking space and a free pint.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Scooter Dubec and Sterling Country from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Jan. 31. Cover: $8. Marcus Lindsey will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 1. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by DeAnna Wendolyn from 7 to 11 p.m. Jan. 31 and Kyle Mathis from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 1. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting live music by Graham Wilkinson from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31, Ben Jammin’ from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 2.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. This month’s theme is “Earth Science Day” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 1. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month. Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom is hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com.
