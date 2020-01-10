Nurses

Brittany Hardwick, Susanna Case, Emily Roethler and Daisha Jackson graduated the 12-week long nurse residency program at AdventHealth Central Texas.

 Lisa Davidson | Herald

According to the most recent Gallup poll, nurses are America’s most trusted profession. To celebrate their step into a successful nursing career, AdventHealth leadership celebrated four nurses who graduated from the hospital’s nurse residency Friday afternoon.

The 12-week program gives nurses, who have graduated with their RN degree, the opportunity to receive further training in a specialty field of their choosing.

